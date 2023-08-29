Dongfeng launches Nammi 01 – new compact EV brand brings compact model with solid-state battery

In Cars, Dongfeng, International News / By Mick Chan / 29 August 2023 1:12 pm / 0 comments

Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng has launched Nammi, a new brand to compete in the compact electric vehicle segment with vehicles featuring the likes of the Wuling Air EV.

The Nammi brand is an anglicised form of the Chinese term na mi (纳米), which translates to ‘nanometer’, and the brand name has been derived from this with the additional letter, according to Car News China.

The Nammi 01 will be underpinned by the “first national pure electric architecture”, without any further technical details offered by the manufacturer, according to a number of publications including Arena EV, though CNEVPost and Electrive describe the platform as “Dongfeng’s quantum architecture number 3”.

Dongfeng Nammi 01

Powertrain for the Nammi 01, according to Car News China, is a single 163 hp electric motor fed by a battery that has an energy density of 157 Wh per kg, and which can be recharged to gain 200 km of range in just eight minutes. The vehicle’s battery capacity, maximum range or charge times were not stated, however.

Dongfeng stated that the first Nammi EV will use the new platform that will support solid-state batteries, though it did not specify that the Nammi 01 specifically will get the solid-state battery on board.

Inside, the Nammi 01 cabin can be seen to feature two floating digital screens; a smaller unit ahead of the steering wheel for driver instrumentation, and a larger unit in the centre of the dashboard for infotainment and other functions. The centre console also appears to be of a floating design, while diamond-patterned stitching is used on what appears to be leather upholstery.

Dongfeng Nammi 01 interior, Car News China image

The new brand was also reported to be aiming to bring its first model to market in the fourth quarter of this year, and it has set out to launch “one or two” new models in 2024. A further two models are expected to launch on the domestic Chinese market in 2025, and Nammi aims to sell 400,000 units by that year, Car News China reported the brand as saying.

The Nammi brand is an essential part in the company’s strategy of “strengthening, optimising and expanding” Dongfeng’s independent brands, Dongfeng Motor deputy general manager Chen Hao said according to China Daily.

