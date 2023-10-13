Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / October 13 2023 9:49 am

KTM Komuter users, take note that your Komuter Link cards are no longer accepted as KTM is in the process of upgrading its ticketing system. A new Komuter Link card will be rolled out in the future, but for now, you’ll need to get the KTMB Mobile (KITS) app and use your phone to tap in and out.

If you have remaining credit in your Komuter Link card, you can transfer it to the KITS app. First, download and register for an account on the app, then head to the Komuter Link counter at Level 2, KL Sentral. Don’t forget to bring along your MyKad.

The Komuter Link counter’s operation hours are Monday to Thursday from 9am to 1pm, and 2pm to 5pm. On Fridays, it’s 9am to 12.30pm, and 2.45pm to 5pm.

The same goes for users of Komuter Link concession cards. Your physical cards will no longer be accepted and you’ll have to register on KITS to continue to enjoy discounted rates. Senior citizens and OKU can head to KTM Komuter ticket stations for assistance.

Similarly, the physical MyRailLife card will be discontinued and users will have to migrate to KITS. The MyRailLife pass was launched in February this year as an unlimited travel pass given free to students and the disabled.

By the way, Touch n Go cards have been accepted at new automatic gates at KTM Komuter stations in the Klang Valley as well as KTM Komuter Utara since October 2. Touch your card and wait for the beep.

