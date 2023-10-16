2024 BMW Motorrad R1300GS gets all-new Vario luggage – keyless, USB ports, rated for 180 km/h

Posted in Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 16 2023 6:03 pm

Accompanying the recently released 2024 BMW Motorrad R1300GS adventure-tourer is a brand new set off Vario luggage. Comprising of a top case and matching side cases, the R1300GS Vario luggage has been completely revised and is rated to a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

Capacity of the Vario top case is 24.8-litres, expandable to 33-litres with lashing loops on the outside allowing for additional stowage. The left side case expands from 21.5 to 28.9 litres while the right side case goes from 21.3 to 26.8 litres, giving the R1300GS a total luggage capacity of 97 litres.

Expansion of the Vario cases is now infinitely adjustable using a hand wheel, letting the rider adjust the luggage to the exact capacity required in terms of width and height. This differs from the previous generation Vario luggage that only had two step adjustment.

The maximum load per Vario case is 10 kg per side, while the maximum load of the top case is six kg for a total load of 26 kg. Anodised aluminium trims on the outside of the cases as well as on the outside and lid of the Vario top case add to the visual appeal while also providing a measure of impact resistance to the cases.

New for BMW Motorrad’s Vario luggage is USB-A charging ports located in the left side and top cases. Charging power is rated up to 15 Watts (5 Volts/3 Amperes) while integrated lighting in the side cases and top cases eases loading and unloading in poor light conditions.

Another new feature is the Vario luggage is integrated into the standard keyless central locking system of the R1300GS. Mechanical keys are supplied for emergency use should the key fob be lost and for those who might wonder, the new Vario luggage is not backward compatible with the R1250GS.

