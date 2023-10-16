2024 Toyota Corolla Smart Digital Key – use phone to lock, unlock, start car, but it’s a yearly subscription

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Hafriz Shah / October 16 2023 11:04 am

Toyota has announced new features for the 2024 Corolla range for the European market, with the highlight being the Smart Digital Key system. Specced as such, you can now use your iPhone or Android smartphone as a complete replacement for the standard physical keyfob – to lock, unlock and even start the engine.

Each car can be linked to up to five smartphones, and the user can operate the car with the phone in his/her pocket or handbag. There is no need to tap or place the said phone on a sensor (or even call up a specific app) like in older smart key systems. Simply put, the phone entirely replaces the keyfob, as easy as.

One complication is, Toyota Europe is currently offering the feature as a subscription service. It’s standard on Mid variants and above, but that only covers a one year subscription. To use the feature after that will require additional payments, and the renewal price has not been announced just yet.

Other updates for the 2024 Toyota Corolla includes a Panasonic nanoe-X air purification system – available for the very first time in Europe – and a new Super Green metallic paintjob for the Hatchback and Touring Sports bodystyles as pictured here.

What do you think of this new feature for the Toyota Corolla, and of the subscription concept as a whole – would you be willing to pay extra to “unlock” features that are already built into your car? Comment below.

Here in Malaysia, the 2023 Toyota Corolla sedan was launched recently with minor exterior and interior updates, as well as a new GR Sport variant. Pricing is between RM140k and RM153k.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.