2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport now in Malaysia – tuned suspension; sportier exterior, interior; from RM153k

As promised, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) today officially launched the new Toyota Corolla GR Sport, which joins other sportified models like the Hilux GR Sport as well as the Corolla Cross GR Sport.

Retailing at RM152,800 on-the-road without insurance, the Corolla GR Sport is priced RM5,000 more than the 1.8G and comes with specific touches to reflect its sporty persona. To start, the front bumper is noticeably different from a regular Corolla, as the lower intake has a wider profile and features black trim with a honeycomb-patterned mesh.

The lower intake trim also integrates the front fog lamps, which are visually connected to C-shaped chrome trim on the corners of the bumper on a regular Corolla. With the relocation, the bumper corners get prominent faux air inlets highlighted by horizontal slats.

Elsewhere, there’s black trim around the front Toyota badge that connects the headlamps as well as the lower intake. The side mirror caps are also painted black and the car also comes with an underbody cover. At the rear, you’ll find a new bumper with a diffuser-like element.

Other GR Sport exclusives include sports suspension with retuned dampers, springs and stabilisers; larger 18-inch wheels in an exclusive design and a Dark Gray Metallic finish; wider 225/40 profile tyres; and GR emblems.

Inside the predominantly black interior, the GR Sport gets sport seats with the GR logo stitched on the headrests, along with red stitching and side shoulder covers. More instances of red can be found on the door trim, while the engine start button is GR-branded.

Beyond the sporty touches, the GR Sport is equipped similarly to the 1.8G variant, which now comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as part of an update to the Corolla range.

Other standard features are automatic LED projector headlamps, dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), paddle shifters, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, rear side window sunshades, a Qi wireless charger, a 3D panoramic view monitor and digital video recorders (front and rear).

There’s also a nine-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seven airbags, VSC, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport spec sheet; click to enlarge

Like with the 1.8G, the GR Sport variant gets the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which include Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist & Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), (Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM).

Another thing shared is the powertrain, with the same 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four engine providing 139 PS (138 hp or 103 kW) at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT driving the front wheels.

The Corolla GR Sport is available in three exterior colours, namely Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl MC and Attitude Black. A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty accompanies each purchase.

