2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport confirmed for Malaysia – launch on August 28; to be priced at RM152,800?

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has begun teasing the new Toyota Corolla GR Sport, which will be launched in Malaysia this coming Monday on August 28, 2023. The sportified C-segment sedan will join other GR Sport models in the line-up based on the Corolla Cross as well as the Hilux.
The company is not providing official details for now, but based on our previous sighting of a price list for the Corolla which included a GR Sport package option, the upcoming model will come with a GR Sport front bumper, alloy wheels, interior finishing and sports suspension tuning.
Said price list (effective from July 3, 2023) is still accessible on Toyota Malaysia’s website, with the GR Sport package priced at RM5,000. However, it is only offered for the 1.8G variant, which currently has an estimated price of RM147,800 on-the-road without insurance. As such, the Corolla GR Sport will most likely retail for RM152,000. We’ll need to wait until Monday to find out if this is true.
With no mention of engine tweaks, the Corolla GR Sport should retain the same 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four engine that makes 139 PS (138 hp or 103 kW) at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT driving the front wheels. This echoes the Corolla Cross GR Sport and Hilux GR Sport, which only get visual and suspension changes.
The debut of the Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia is delayed when compared to neighbouring markets. In Thailand, the Corolla GR Sport (known as the Corolla Altis GR Sport there) comes with a hybrid powertrain, while in the Philippines, the model is powered by a non-hybrid 1.6 litre NA four-cylinder.
Comments
Nice
Is it because the engine be a GR sport or add the body kit became a GR? No, thank you toyota Malaysia.
Then why so many malaysians love to buy GR, it is only you can’t able to afford
What about the tech? At RM150k, it should come with 2.0 Dynamic Force engine, Toyota in-house infotainment system and digital instrument cluster
still the same? too late…
many ppl will wait for tesla model 3 with this price
Good luck with maintenance price and quality if you buy Tesla
EV car can last very long.
look how long your table fan or ceiling fan last.
that’s literally the same EV motor. with 0 maintenance.
your slow jap car on the other hand
It depends on which EV car brand are more reliable. EV car does not mean that able to last long and also zero maintenance
Cantik dan mantap
RM150k for a 1.8… might as well just get the Civic FE with higher power output.
Honda’s quality, and reliability are in the past. The only saving grace is the spare part availability and repair time is acceptable. If unlucky, you’ll probably need to spend some amount of time visiting service center
Not a civic competitor and not mazda also. maybe can compete with myvi.
Corolla Altis has been with 1.8 litre engine for as long as I can remember.. i wonder if toyota wants to upgrade to turbocharged engine for GR variant.
Well sadly in Malaysia only the Camry, Innova ZENIX & Harrier having the Dynamic Force Engine at least latest in the Toyota engine family that manages to achieve 40% Thermal Efficiency without turbo or hybrid while the rest of the models offered here still using the same archaic engine type.
When it comes to the price tag of RM15x,xxx , feels like it’s too expensive for a 1.8L NA. I know it just added RM5,000 but the 15x,xxx will not be a good number for its sales, my guess.
Still wish Toyota the best. Happy to see the C-seg GR-S is finally here.
GR this there la, no need la. Syiok sendiri It is just a Toyota.
Then why so many malaysians love toyota sportiness like GR, only you can’t able to afford
Findings ways to increase price by adding few plastics…. huh.. another CON MAN Effort
what a missed opportunity to not introduce the hybrid because honestly the hybrids are tried and tested and most toyota owners around the world swear by them. itulah UMWT really sucks here, hyper focused on giving their cars the ‘look fast’ treatment or selling what Perodua already is selling. our only offering for a hybrid is the corolla cross with sub standard specs. a shame really.
still cheaper than kimchi
GR-S is the best
Come with hybrid
139PS also sport leh?
for the price, maybe should wait for new facelift crv and cx5.
Rather have a hybrid than this