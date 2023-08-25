2023 Toyota Corolla GR Sport confirmed for Malaysia – launch on August 28; to be priced at RM152,800?

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 25 August 2023 1:49 pm / 25 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has begun teasing the new Toyota Corolla GR Sport, which will be launched in Malaysia this coming Monday on August 28, 2023. The sportified C-segment sedan will join other GR Sport models in the line-up based on the Corolla Cross as well as the Hilux.

The company is not providing official details for now, but based on our previous sighting of a price list for the Corolla which included a GR Sport package option, the upcoming model will come with a GR Sport front bumper, alloy wheels, interior finishing and sports suspension tuning.

Said price list (effective from July 3, 2023) is still accessible on Toyota Malaysia’s website, with the GR Sport package priced at RM5,000. However, it is only offered for the 1.8G variant, which currently has an estimated price of RM147,800 on-the-road without insurance. As such, the Corolla GR Sport will most likely retail for RM152,000. We’ll need to wait until Monday to find out if this is true.

With no mention of engine tweaks, the Corolla GR Sport should retain the same 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four engine that makes 139 PS (138 hp or 103 kW) at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT driving the front wheels. This echoes the Corolla Cross GR Sport and Hilux GR Sport, which only get visual and suspension changes.

The debut of the Corolla GR Sport in Malaysia is delayed when compared to neighbouring markets. In Thailand, the Corolla GR Sport (known as the Corolla Altis GR Sport there) comes with a hybrid powertrain, while in the Philippines, the model is powered by a non-hybrid 1.6 litre NA four-cylinder.

