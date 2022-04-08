In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 8 April 2022 12:51 pm / 15 comments

2022 Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid GR Sport (Thailand market)

Following its introduction in Thailand in January, the Toyota Corolla Altis GR Sport has now entered the Philippines. According to Autoindustriya, the new variant is priced at 1.302 Philippine pesos (RM108,175), making it PHP87,000 (RM7,129) more expensive than the 1.6 V CVT sold in the country – choosing the White Pearl finish is an additional PHP15,000 (RM1,229).

For the premium, the Corolla Altis GR Sport comes with a new front bumper that features a wider lower grille, joined by fake vertical corner air intakes and gloss black strips in the upper grille. There are also side skirts and a rear bumper lip with diffuser-like fins, while the 17-inch alloy wheels come in a special two-tone design.

Moving inside, red contrast stitching is applied on the leather seats, steering wheel and centre armrest, while in other areas like the door handles, there are red accents as well. To add to the sporty aesthetic, a GR engine start button, paddle shifters and GR-branded floor mats are also included in the kit list.

2022 Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid GR Sport (Thailand market)

As the new variant is based on an existing one, it gets the same features as the 1.6 V CVT, including a powered driver’s seat, a seven-inch multi-info display, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, an eight-inch touchscreen head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and a six-speaker sound system.

The powertrain is the same too, with a 1ZR-FE 1.6 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder Dual VVT-i engine pushing out 121 PS at 6,000 rpm and 153 Nm of torque at 5,200 rpm. Drive goes to the front wheels via a CVT with a manual mode. In Thailand, the Corolla Altis GR Sport can be had with a 2ZR-FBE 1.8 litre NA engine or a 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre hybrid powerplant.

On the safety side of things, the Corolla Altis GR Sport improves upon the 1.6 V CVT by being the first non-hybrid variant to come with the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) suite of systems. These include Toyota’s Pre-Collision System, Automatic High Beam, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and blind spot monitoring. These join other standard items like seven airbags, ABS, VSC, hill start assist and a reverse camera.