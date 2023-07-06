In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Paul Tan / 6 July 2023 3:50 pm / 8 comments

It looks like UMW Toyota is gearing up to launch a new Toyota Corolla GR Sport based on the Corolla sedan model, as seen from the estimated price list posted under the Corolla page on their website. If you go to the Corolla page and scroll down, you can click View Estimated Price List and you’ll see it. The new pricelist is dated 3rd July 2023.

The Toyota Corolla GR Sport will most likely be priced at RM152,800 as it is a RM5,000 add-on exclusively available to the Corolla 1.8G model which is priced at RM147,800.

According to the pricelist, the GR Sport Package adds on the following:

GR Sport Design Bumper

GR Sport Alloy Wheels

GR Sport Interior Finishing

GR Sport Suspension Tuning

However, there are no photos of the Toyota Corolla GR Sport anywhere on the website at the moment, which explains why the pricelist is labelled ‘estimated’ at the moment. It must be a teaser of sorts ahead of the unveiling of the car. The picture we used above is the Thailand market car, which is called the Toyota Corolla Altis GR Sport.

UMW Toyota Motor’s GR Sport line-up currently consists of the Hilux GR Sport and the Corolla Cross GR Sport. You can also buy a GR Corolla, powered by a 300 PS, 370 Nm 1.6 litre turbocharged engine, six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive that can hit 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

GALLERY: Toyota Corolla Altis GR Sport (Thailand market)