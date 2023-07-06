It looks like UMW Toyota is gearing up to launch a new Toyota Corolla GR Sport based on the Corolla sedan model, as seen from the estimated price list posted under the Corolla page on their website. If you go to the Corolla page and scroll down, you can click View Estimated Price List and you’ll see it. The new pricelist is dated 3rd July 2023.
The Toyota Corolla GR Sport will most likely be priced at RM152,800 as it is a RM5,000 add-on exclusively available to the Corolla 1.8G model which is priced at RM147,800.
According to the pricelist, the GR Sport Package adds on the following:
- GR Sport Design Bumper
- GR Sport Alloy Wheels
- GR Sport Interior Finishing
- GR Sport Suspension Tuning
However, there are no photos of the Toyota Corolla GR Sport anywhere on the website at the moment, which explains why the pricelist is labelled ‘estimated’ at the moment. It must be a teaser of sorts ahead of the unveiling of the car. The picture we used above is the Thailand market car, which is called the Toyota Corolla Altis GR Sport.
UMW Toyota Motor’s GR Sport line-up currently consists of the Hilux GR Sport and the Corolla Cross GR Sport. You can also buy a GR Corolla, powered by a 300 PS, 370 Nm 1.6 litre turbocharged engine, six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive that can hit 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.
GALLERY: Toyota Corolla Altis GR Sport (Thailand market)
Comments
Corolla Altis won’t go anywhere. Please bring in the new 2.0 engine into the Corolla with GR sport bits.
if this gr sport isn’t the hybrid version it would be quite a missed opportunity imho. i feel like we’d see a lot more of these on the road if it were. why even try to compete with the sporty or spirited civic or 3. instead, umwt should go all in on the subtle, no fuss, and comfortable angle. toyota’s hybrids are tried and tested and them not capitalizing that here in malaysia baffles me.
wah altis now become last time camry price….camry price become bmw price…haha…seems like thailand consumers can buy cheaper if dollar to dollar….what a big joke man
How long are they going to use this engine?
E spec still doesn’t come with BSM? Come on la, even G spec corolla cross got at least BSM.
Nice, but 150k for 140PS is very hard to swallow.
No doubt the highlight will be the GR tuned suspension, but it feels the TNGA platform is so well tuned that it deserves more horsepower than this.
All show no go. Malu to the max if a Corolla GR pulled up right next to anyone driving this.
Toyota only toying with such Ah Beng corolla, enough la, people are smart now. I hardly see new registered corolla since lockdown , hilat & Vios only help Toyota to survive , other model, can could with fingers. one little two, little three little finger , four little five little six, little finger , seven …