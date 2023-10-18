Special EV number plate design – JPJ issues request for proposal (RFP) for zero-emissions vehicle plates

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 18 2023 3:44 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the implementation of a special number plate design for zero-emissions vehicles, which includes battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Strangely, JPJ calls it ‘free emission vehicles’ or FEV.

The RFP is to invite proposals for the implementation of special EV number plates by the JPJ. All companies who have enough experience (pengalaman yang mencukupi) in finance, development and operation of special number plates are welcome to submit a proposal that fits the criteria set by JPJ.

Note that attendance to a special briefing session is compulsory, and the company is responsible for all costs incurred in the preparation and submission of documents. The final date of submission is November 14, specifically 10am on that Tuesday. Enquiries can be directed to Kumar at 03-88928949 or [email protected].

Indonesia uses a blue bar on the standard issue number plate for EVs

We first heard about special number plates for EVs in July, when transport minister Anthony Loke said that a new ‘EV’ number plate series will be issued in the coming months. It would be similar to state number plates, with the starting series of ‘EV 1’ to ‘EV 9999’. After that, it will be ‘EVA’, ‘EVB’, and so on.

Loke said that the EV plates will be ‘RFID-linked’, and there’s a safety element involved. In the event of an EV accident and/or fire, emergency responders will know that they are dealing with a vehicle that has a high-voltage powertrain and EV battery, which requires a different set of SOPs compared to ICE vehicle fires. Full story here.

How do other countries do EV plates? Indonesia uses a blue bar for their standard issue plates, as seen in our Wuling Air EV review.

