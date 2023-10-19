AP system must be maintained, it also curbs dumping of EVs that do not meet safety standards – Zafrul

The approved permit (AP) system for cars must be maintained so that priority is given to the local industry in line with the aspirations of the National Automotive Policy 2020, said Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.
The minister of investment, trade and industry also said that having the import license system in place helps curb the dumping of CBU imports, including electric vehicles (EV) which do not comply with local safety standards.
Zafrul said this during the ministers’ question time session in the Dewan Rakyat today, reported by Bernama. He was responding to a question from Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng regarding the issuance of import APs and tax exemptions on all EVs.
The AP system came back into the conversation lately due to Tesla being given franchise APs without having a local partner with bumiputera shareholding. This allows Elon Musk’s EV company to practice its direct-to-consumer, no dealer, no partner business model in Malaysia.
Tesla is the first successful applicant of MITI’s BEV Global Leaders programme, which comes with the concession. Here’s a closer look at the BEV Global Leaders programme and the list of AP holders for every car brand in Malaysia.
Comments
hahaha… funny fellow lah this guy ! does he do stand-up comedy?
“..curb the dumping of CBU imports, including electric vehicles (EV) which do not comply with local safety standards.”
So what’s the Ncap scores for the newly launched BYD Dolphin and Neta V?
The approved permit (AP) system for cars must be maintained so that priority is given to the local industry – LOL local industry or Cronies?
Also what nonsense AP can help curb dumping of cars – go back to school about NCAP safety and learn how to enforce them properly.
There’s so many other countries do not have AP you don’t see them having dumping ground for cars instead they have better competitive pricing with both the car maker & customer win-win instead here AP cut throat to some big shot bleeding through every Malaysian wallet.
What does the AP system have to do with safety standard? The AP got any safety standard?
Stop treating us like fools!! The only reason why the ap system is being retained is so that cronies can continue to make more money!
BN, PH, PN, Pas, GPS, GRS, etc are all the same!
Selectively
Karma will come sooner than later
contradicting like crazy la this comedian
What he saying is with AP the local bumiputra importers can be more responsibility by importing only good cars with high safety standards and qualify. If you don’t have AP system, everybody can just bring in junkie cars with bad safety standards and sell them just to make money. So AP should keep to ensure we got good quality cars.
But why need to make noise if majority people only buy P2 and P1. AP cars are expensive for kayangan. If tak mampu than don’t but imported car. Stop pretending to be T20.