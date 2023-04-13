In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 April 2023 5:12 pm / 3 comments

The ministry of investment, trade and industry (MITI) says there are plans to review and update the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) to ensure it remains relevant in the future, Bernama reports. According to MITI minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the updates are necessary given the rapid changes that have been coming about in the industry.

He said that there had been many new developments in the automotive sector, especially regarding energy-efficient vehicles (EEV) and electric vehicles (EV), since NAP 2020 was announced. The current policy, which aims to implement growth on a number of automotive-related fronts over the course of this decade, was revealed in February 2020 as an enhancement of NAP 2014.

“I do think that in any planning, especially over the long-term, we need to be dynamic and open to implement the necessary changes,” he told reporters after launching Proton’s Rahmah service campaign yesterday.

Zafrul said MITI is in talks with industry players to review the policy, and it would also hold discussions with related agencies to look at matters raised by the industry regarding the incorporation of new technologies. He said that this will ensure the policy keeps pace with developments.