Malay Rulers convene to the choose the 17th Agong – here are the cars they turned up in at Istana Negara

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 27 2023 11:48 am

The Conference of Rulers are convening a special meeting today (October 27) at the Istana Negara to elect the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Nine Malay Rulers will be present to cast their votes to elect a new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and a new deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

As it was when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was appointed as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia, the gathering will surely offer a brief view of the rulers’ vehicles of choice as they arrive at the palace.

The first vehicle to be sighted this morning was that of the Sultan of Johor, a Lincoln Town Car stretched limousine. The royal entourage also consisted of a number of GMC Yukon SUVs. Next to be spotted was the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan’s 7th-gen Rolls Royce Phantom Series I EWB. We’ll update the post further as sightings are made available.

The special meeting is being called as Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong will come to an end on January 30 next year.

