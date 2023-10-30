myTukar celebrates six years of growth with a trilogy of Asian film genre ads, from K-drama to Thai horror

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 30 2023 4:26 pm

myTukar turns six this year, and to mark the occasion, the company is releasing a trio of ads that highlight the comfort, reliability and quality of a myTukar Certified car while tapping into typical drama cliches along the way.

The ads consist of a variety of distinct Asian flavours, from a makjang Korean family drama about a son’s true love and his unaccepting mother and a spin on the Thai horror genre, with a tale that will have you screaming in fear once you find out what’s really, truly hiding in plain sight in the garage. Wrapping up the trilogy is a Hong Kong-styled love triangle that will have you wondering if the female lead will end up choosing what’s really best for her.

The three digital shorts were fully shot on location in Malaysia, with teams from Singapore and Malaysia working on it, supported by a native cast and crew who flew in from Thailand and South Korea.

“By tapping into our audience’s love for drama, we disguised our ads as genre films to let them know that any drama you get from our brand is strictly advertorial. For quality used cars that are fuss-free (and drama-free!) and As Good As New, myTukar is the number one choice,” said Carro’s regional head of marketing, Katherine Teo.

The shorts aptly celebrate the success of myTukar, which has grown from a shop lot at Glenmarie since its founding in 2017 to a sprawling network of over 2,600 registered dealerships, 10 retail centres, 23 inspection centres, five workshops and two refurbishment centres at present. In 2022, it achieved an impressive year-on-year revenue growth of 85%, coupled with an astounding 215% growth in its retail sector.

Meanwhile, parent company Carro is also marking its eighth anniversary this October. Founded in 2015, Carro has grown from a Singaporean startup to Southeast Asia’s largest and most profitable online used car marketplace, with a record positive EBITDA of USD4 million in FY2023. The company presently multiple business ancillaries in various sectors, including insurance, loans and after-sales, across the Asia-Pacific region.

To mark their anniversary, Carro and myTukar are throwing big promotions for customers around the region, specifically in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. In Malaysia, myTukar is giving away six of the latest iPhone 15 (128 GB) models worth RM4,399 to six customers. All they have to do is buy a myTukar Certified car to be eligible for the draw. The offer is valid for a limited time till November 30 (terms and conditions apply).

To watch the digital shorts, of which the first is already online, visit myTukar’s YouTube Channel or Instagram page.

