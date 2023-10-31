Mazda CX-8 production ending in Japan in Dec 2023 – Malaysia CKD not affected, will continue until 2026

Mazda has announced that it will stop production of the CX-8 in Japan in late December 2023, nearly six years after it made its global debut way back in September 2017. Today’s announcement comes following Mazda Australia’s official statement a day earlier where it confirmed that Australia-bound production will cease for the CX-8 at the end of this year.
According to the latter release, the decision is part of the carmaker’s strategy to introduce a range of new electrified models between now and 2025, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Curiously, the fully electric MX-30 was also named as one of the models that will be dropped from Mazda Australia’s line-up – the CX-8 and MX-30 will remain on sale throughout the first quarter of 2024 in the country.
The decision to axe the CX-8 in Japan is likely due to the imminent arrival of the CX-80, which will be the latest addition to the carmaker’s Large Product group that has seen the debut of the CX-60 and CX-90 – there’s also the CX-70 on the way.
In Malaysia, the CX-8 was introduced in 2019 as a locally-assembled (CKD) model, with the three-row SUV receiving an update just last June. We’ve checked with official distributor Bermaz Motor and were told that CKD production of the CX-8 will continue here until 2026. The SUV is currently offered in five variants (three NA petrol, one turbo petrol and one turbodiesel), with prices ranging from RM185,360.40 to RM221,360.40 on-the-road without insurance.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
Faster grab mazda CX8 before price shoot up.
Plenty of warehouse stock clearance, take it easy wait for big discount ok
Stupid bermaz. I really want to see this company shredded to pieces along with ETCM
Chill ploton fanboy… why so butthurt. Lolz!
Sigh Psychiatric patient skipped medication again
Why so many dislikes? He is right the Malaysian market CX8 is long overdue to get update
Not much choice though. Imagine if under Naza
The existing & pre-ordered inventories of parts need to be dumped somewhere when it stop production in Japan & Australia due to lack of sales or other reasons such as new emission laws.
Of course CKD will continue here and other developing & 3rd world countries. Dumping ground & good price too…
Who is even buying this overpriced junk? Better option always available. Joke!
“We’ve checked with official distributor Bermaz Motor and were told that CKD production of the CX-8 will continue here until 2026.”
– lol, dumping ground indeed. Us poor Malaysians are still settling for discontinued models, and I haven’t even mentioned how outdated their CX-5 local spec is yet.