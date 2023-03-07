In Car Reviews, Cars, Mazda, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Gerard Lye / 7 March 2023 10:02 am / 11 comments

The Mazda MX-30 was launched in Malaysia last June, with the first local spec units arriving earlier this year in January. As such, here’s a full walk-around video tour of the brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) in its range-topping EV High variant that is priced at RM198,780 on-the-road without insurance – this figure factors in current incentives applicable to fully-imported (CBU) EVs.

One unique feature of the MX-30 is its “freestyle doors,” which are rear-hinged like they are on the RX-8. In this video, Hafriz Shah demonstrates how they work and shows you what life is like for passengers in the rear seats.

He also goes through the EV’s other quirks and features, including its powertrain that features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 145 PS (143 hp or 107 kW) and 271 Nm of torque. This is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 140 km/h.

Powering the electric motor is a underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 35.5 kWh, which provides up to 199 km of range on a full charge. For charging, the onboard AC charger (Type 2) can handle up to 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking five hours. There’s also DC fast charging (CCS2), which sees the battery get from a 0-80% state of charge in just 36 minutes with an input of 40 kW.

Built on the same SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture as the CX-30, the MX-30 is about the same size as its internal combustion engine stablemate, measuring in at 4,395 mm long, 1,795 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall, and with a wheelbase spanning 2,655 mm.

Standard kit for the MX-30 includes LED exterior lighting (headlamps, DRLs, taillights and fog lamps), rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and start, front and rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch TFT LCD multi-info instrument display, an 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment screen (with Android Auto and Apply CarPlay), a seven-inch climate control display, trim made from sustainable materials, dual-zone climate control and paddle shifters.

The EV High specifically gets a 12-speaker Bose sound system, fabric/leatherette combination upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat with heating, lumbar adjustment and memory functions, a 360-degree camera and a powered sunroof.

Mazda’s i-Activsense suite is also included and features Smart Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking, front and rear), Mazda radar cruise control with stop & go functionality, blind spot monitoring (BSM), rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), lane departure warning System (LDWS), driver attention alert (DAA) with driver monitoring, lane-keep assist system (LAS), adaptive LED headlamp (ALH) system, front cross traffic alert (FCTA) as well as cruising and traffic support (CTS).

Five colours are available for the MX-30, and the three pictured here are Polymetal Grey, Zircon Sand and Soul Red Crystal, the last two accompanied by a black roof. Other options are Machine Grey and Jet Black Mica, the latter also a two-tone option with a black roof.

For an even closer look at the MX-30, check out our detailed gallery of the EV and let us know what you think about it in the comments below.