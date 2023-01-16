In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 16 January 2023 1:35 pm / 10 comments

The first units of the Mazda MX-30 have arrived in Malaysia, several months after the electric vehicle (EV) was launched in June last year. Pictured here is the range-topping MX-30 EV High, which is priced at RM198,780 on-the-road without insurance, and is one of two available variants – the other being the MX-30 EV Mid.

Power comes from a 355-volt lithium-ion battery mounted under the vehicle floor that has an energy capacity of 35.5 kWh, which is good for a range of 199 km on single charge following the NEDC standard.

This powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 145 PS (143 hp or 107 kW) and 271 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 9.7 seconds and a top speed of 140 km/h. For charging, the MX-30 accepts a maximum AC input (Type 2) of 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking about five hours when plugged into a wallbox.

Using a normal power plug and at a maximum rate of 3 kW, it’ll take 12 hours to fully top up the battery. The quickest method is DC fast charging (CCS2) at 40 kW, which will get the battery from a 0-80% state of charge in just 36 minutes.

Standard kit includes auto LED headlamps with signature illumination on the High spec (the Mid doesn’t get the fancy lighting signature), LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, LED fog lamps and reverse light, rain sensing wipers, keyless entry and start, four front and six rear parking sensors as well as 18-inch alloy wheels (with 215/55 profile tyres).

Inside, there is an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), joined by an additional seven-inch touchscreen display for the climate controls – a first for the brand. A third screen being a seven-inch TFT LCD multi-info display is in front of the driver, while other amenities are dual-zone climate control, an electronic parking brake, LED interior lighting, paddle shifters, a windshield projected head-up display as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob.

The MX-30 EV Mid gets fabric seats, six-way manual adjustment front seats, a reverse camera and an eight-speaker audio system, the last of which is upgraded to a Bose 12-speaker system in the High. The High spec also gains combination fabric/leatherette upholstery and adds on an eight-way adjustable powered driver’s seat equipped with memory, lumbar and heating functions, a 360-degree camera and powered sunroof.

As for driver assistance systems, the automaker’s i-Activsense suite includes Smart Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking, front and rear), Mazda radar cruise control with stop & go functionality, blind spot monitoring (BSM), rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), lane departure warning System (LDWS), driver attention alert (DAA) with driver monitoring and lane-keep assist system (LAS) as standard on both variants

The Mid spec comes with adaptive front lighting (AFS) and high beam control, while the MX-30 High spec gets an adaptive LED headlight (ALH) system. Additionally, the MX-30 High adds on front cross traffic alert (FCTA) as well as a cruising and traffic support (CTS) feature.

Customers can choose from five exterior colours, namely Polymetal Gray and Machine Gray, as well as two-tone finishes: Jet Black Mica (with silver roof pillar), Zircon Sand (with black roof) and Soul Red Crystal (with black roof). The Mazda MX-30 comes with a five-year or 100,000 km warranty, whichever comes first, and the battery gets an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty coverage.