2024 Hyundai Tucson open for booking in Malaysia – CBU; 3 variants; 2.0L NA/6AT and 1.6L Turbo/7 DCT

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 3 2023 11:15 am

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) today announced the start of order taking for the fourth-generation (NX4) Tucson, which will be making its first public debut at this weekend’s paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE).

The latest Tucson will arrive as a fully-imported (CBU) model from South Korea, with three variants being offered to customers here. The line-up for the five-seat SUV starts with the 2.0 Lite, which is then followed by the 1.6T Plus and 1.6T Max. No pricing – indicative or otherwise – for now, so we’ll have to wait until the Tucson is officially launched to know how much you’ll need to pay.

Built on the N3 platform, the Tucson we’re getting is the long-wheelbase version that has already been launched in the United States. Compared to its predecessor, the new model is larger and has the following dimensions:

Length: 4,630 mm

Width: 1,865 mm

Height: 1,665 mm

Wheelbase: 2,755 mm

Boot space: 582 litres expandable to 1,903 litres with the rear seats folded down

Apart from being a bigger SUV, the NX4 Tucson’s design is also radically different from what came before. The carmaker’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language is plain to see, with the front bearing a parametric grille that seamlessly integrates the LED daytime running lights – the main headlamps flank the prominent grille. Strong creases and lines dominate the sides of the SUV, while at the rear, the “fang-like” taillights are accompanied by a light bar for a full-width look.

On the inside, the layered dashboard convenes upon a centre stack that creates a “dual cockpit” cabin. In this area is where you’ll find a wide touchscreen that is sandwiched between the central air vents as well as a panel for quick access and climate controls. Plenty of storage areas in the centre console, which has a raised section for the armrest, gear selector, cupholders and controls for other vehicle functions.

In terms of equipment, the 2.0 Lite comes with 17-inch alloy wheels (235/65 profile tyres), LED MFR (Multi Face Reflector) headlamps, bulb-type taillights, fabric seat upholstery, manual seats, a leather steering wheel, a Supervision 4.25-inch multi-info display, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six speakers, keyless entry and start (with remote start), a rear-view camera and manual air-conditioning.

On the safety front, the base option gets seven airbags, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Safe Exit Warning (SEW) and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA). No advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with this one, as you only get passive cruise control and auto hold for the electronic parking brake.

Stepping up to the 1.6T Plus improves the kit list with 19-inch alloys (with 235/55 profile tyres), leather seat upholstery, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, paddle shifters and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

At the top of the range, the 1.6T Max naturally gets the most goodies and improves upon the 1.6T Plus by gaining front parking sensors, LED combination taillights, aluminium roof rails, 8-way powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a powered tailgate, an electrochromic rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and a wireless charging pad.

The 1.6T Max’s ROA also gets improved with motion sensing and it is the only one to come with ADAS. The included systems are Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop & go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with junction support, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA).

All variants come with a drive mode selector that has four options, namely Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart. This leads us to the powertrains, whereby all variants use engines from the Smartstream family. The breakdown is as follows:

2.0 Lite – Smartstream G2.0 MPI

Engine: 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol

Engine output: 156 PS at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm at 4,500 rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic; FWD

0-100 km/h time: 11.4 seconds

Top speed: 181 km/h

1.6T Plus and 1.6T Max – Smartstream G1.6 T-GDI

Engine: 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 180 PS at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch; FWD

0-100 km/h time: 8.8 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

Finally, colours. HSDM is offering the Tucson in five colours, namely Amazon Gray Metallic, Phantom Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, Crimson Red Pearl and Silky Bronze Metallic. The last two listed are not available for the 2.0 Lite but can be ordered for both turbo variants.

Given the details so far, what do you think of the all-new Tucson? Let us know what you think in the comments below, and if you want to see the SUV for yourself, find it at PACE 2023 happening this weekend from November 4-5 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

2024 Hyundai Tucson spec sheet; click to enlarge

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.