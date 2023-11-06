2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and 250SF in Malaysia, pricing begins at RM14,500 – 26.7 hp and 22.2 Nm torque

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 6 2023 8:09 pm

2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250SF

Entering the quarter-litre motorcycle market in Malaysia as CKD are the 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250SF. The Gixxer 250 naked sports is priced at RM14,500 while the full-fairing Gixxer 250SF comes in two model options, priced at RM15,200 for the Metallic Matte Black No. 2 paintwork while the Metallic Sonic Silver/Metallic Triton Blue (GP Edition) variant retails at RM15,500.

Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is supplied. Stocks of the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250SF are available immediately in Suzuki Big Bike World, Suzuki Station Plus and Suzuki Station showrooms across Malaysia.

For comparison, the Gixxer 250SF is priced at RM10,248 in India. Both Suzuki Gixxers are powered by the same engine, an air/oil-cooled single-cylinder mill 0fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 26.7 hp at 9300rpm with a peak torque of 22.2Nm at 7,300 rpm going the the rear wheel via six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Rolling on 17-inch cast alloy ten-spoke wheels, the Gixxer 250/250SF is fitted with 110/70 rubber in front with telescopic forks, while the rear uses a 150/60 tyre and monoshock suspension. Hydraulic single disc brakes with callipers by Bybre, Brembo’s house brand, are fitted front and rear, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment.

2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250

Inside the cockpit, a digital LCD display shows all the necessary information, with LED lighting for the front and rear lights. The Gixxer 250 weighs in at 156 kg while the Gixxer 250SF tips the scales at 161 kg, while fuel for the Gixxer 250 is carried in a 12-litre tank – Suzuki Malaysia says this is good for approximately 400 km of range – and seat height is set at 795 mm specifically for the Malaysia market.

Aside from the Gixxer 250SF which comes in Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Sonic Silver/Metallic Triton Blue (GP Edition) colours, there are two options for the Gixxer 250 as well. The two colour variations for the Gixxer 250 are Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue.

GALLERY: Suzuki Gixxer 250 Malaysia

