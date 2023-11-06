New Chery Little Ant launched in China – compact 4-seat EV with up to 76 PS, 408 km range; Myvi price

Posted in Cars, Chery, International News / By Gerard Lye / November 6 2023 2:37 pm

Chery New Energy, a division of Chery, has launched the updated Little Ant in China. The revised compact city electric vehicle (EV) is simply called the New Little Ant there, and it will be sold alongside the Classic Little Ant, which is also known as the eQ1.

Pricing for the two models range from 77,900 to 82,900 yuan (RM49,906 to RM53,109), with both sharing similar specifications, which are as follows:

Dimensions

Length: 3,242 mm

Width: 1,670 mm

Height: 1,550 mm

Wheelbase: 2,150 mm

Ground clearance: 120 mm

Turning radius: 4.55 metres

Standard-spec powertrain

Electric motor output: 50 PS (48 hp or 36 kW) and 95 Nm; RWD

Battery option 1: 25.05 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP); 251 km range CLTC cruising range

Battery option 2: 28.86 kWh ternary lithium; 301 km CLTC cruising range

Battery option 3: 29.23 kWh LFP; 301 km CLTC cruising range

High-spec powertrain

Electric motor output: 76 PS (75 hp or 56 kW) and 150 Nm; RWD

Battery: 40.3 ternary lithium; 408 km CLTC cruising range

New Little Ant (left), Classic Little Ant (right)

The top speed for all powertrains is 100 km/h and there are four driving modes available, namely Normal, Eco, Sport and E-Pedal (Classic only gets Eco and Sport). DC fast charging is standard too, with the company claiming it’ll take 40 minutes to get from a 30-80% state of charge (SoC). There’s also AC charging at 3.3 kW, which takes nine hours for a full charge.

The four-seat Little Ant versions are differentiated by their front ends, with the New model sporting a closed face that is without the small air intake as seen on the Classic. The former also gets Qq logos, a Chery script on the rear tailgate as well as seven exterior colour options (the Classic only gets five).

There are more differences on the inside, with the New Little Ant featuring a redesigned dashboard with minimalistic design, slimmer air vents, a more modern-look steering wheel and a landscape-format 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

New Little Ant (left), Classic Little Ant (right)

Available equipment for the New Little Ant includes LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather seat upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, ESC, ABS, hill start assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a reverse camera, pedestrian warning system, cruise control, air-conditioning with PM2.5 filter and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Little Ant competes against other mini EVs like the Wuling Air EV and DSFK Seres E1, the former being something we’ve tried out for ourselves. At these prices and specs, would you welcome the Little Ant to Malaysia?

GALLERY: Chery New Little Ant

GALLERY: Chery Classic Little Ant

