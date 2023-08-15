GIIAS 2023: DSFK Seres E1 launched – small city EV to fight Wuling Air; up to 41 PS, 220 km range; fr RM57k

In Cars, Dongfeng, International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 August 2023 2:47 pm / 0 comments

The Seres E1 has made its launch debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) and is priced at 189 million rupiah (RM57,067) for the Standard Range variant, while the Long Range retails for 219 million rupiah (RM66,140).

Sold by Sokonindo Automobile, a joint venture between Sokon Group and Kaisar Motorindo Industri, the E1 is marketed under the DSFK Indonesia banner. In the country, the small city EV competes against the similarly-sized Wuling Air EV, the latter carrying a higher starting price of 243 million rupiah (RM73,380).

The two-door, four-seat EV is compact in size, measuring in at just 3,030 mm long, 1,495 mm wide, 1,640 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 1,960 mm. Both available variants are equipped with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and a rear-mounted electric motor.

With the Standard Range, the battery has an energy capacity of 13.8 kWh that is good for a range of around 180 km. Upgrade to the Long Range and the capacity and range go up to 16.8 kWh and 220 km respectively. For charging, the E1 supports a maximum AC input of 3.3 kW, with a full charge taking around 3.5 to four hours with the Standard Range, while the Long Range needs between four to 4.5 hours.

It should be noted the Long Range has a slightly more powerful electric motor rated at 41 PS (40 hp or 30 kW) compared to the Standard Range’s 34 PS (34 hp or 25 kW), although both deliver the same peak torque of 100 Nm. The Wuling Air EV comes with higher-capacity battery options and more range, in addition to higher outputs.

In terms of kit, the E1 come standard with electric power steering, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 13-inch wheels (145/60 profile tyres), a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a reverse camera, hill start assist and cruise control.

The Long Range is the only one that comes with roof rails, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), ESC, traction control as well as brake assist.

Four exterior colours are offered, namely Elegant White, Mist Rose, Oxygen Blue and Fairy Green. The interiors of the two variants are identical, with a colour/material combination of Senna Gray, Sky Blue, wood grain, Ceramic White, Ivory White, Matte Brass, Matte Bronze, Matte Black and Piano Black.

