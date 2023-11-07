2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 Explore joins D-P bike lineup

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 7 2023 10:09 am

Yet another Tenere 700 model variant, this time the 2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 Explore. The Tenere 700 Explore dual-purpose joins the Tenere 700 Extreme, Tenere 700 World Raid, Tenere 700 Rally Edition and the base model Tenere 700 (priced at RM69,988 in Malaysia.)

Setting the Tenere 700 Explore apart from the base model Tenere is the lower seat height, 860 mm compared to the base model’s 875 mm. This is done by the lower KYB suspension front and rear for easier ground access and greater low speed controllability while spring rates are adjusted to suit for confident handling while loaded.

The Tenere 700 Explore also comes with a taller and wider screen, an increase in size of 50%, for greater riding comfort. A quickshifter is also fitted as standard, optimised with settings specific to the Tenere’s CP2 parallel-twin.

Also coming as standard equipment are side case stays ready to mount the optional Yamaha soft or hard cases. Otherwise all other specifications remain the same, including the 689 cc Crossplane 2 engine with 72.4 hp at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

The 43 mm diameter KYB upside-down front forks now give 190 mm of wheel travel compared to the 210 mm of the Tenere 700. Similarly, the rear monoshock with remote preload adjustment has 180 mm of suspension travel, 20 mm less than the base model.

Wheel sizing, as befits a dual-purpose motorcycle, is done with a 21-inch wheel wearing 90/90 rubber in front and a 150/70 tyre on an 18-inch wheel at the rear. Inside the cockpit which is fitted with a USB charging port, a 5-inch colour TFT-LCD is linked with the bike’s Communication Control unit (CCU) giving connectivity to the rider’s smartphone using the Yamaha MyRide app.

