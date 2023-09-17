2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 Malaysia market preview, priced at RM69,988, year-end launch and delivery

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 17 2023 2:39 pm

From left to right: HLYM General Manager of 3S and Marketing Hoo Wan Tim, HLYM Managing Director Taketoshi Takabayashi, Yamaha stunt rider Wan Wan, Hong Leong Industries Group Managing Director Professor Datuk Dr Jim Khor, HLYM General Manager of

YGP Spare Parts Goh Wei Ping

A special preview of the 2023 Yamaha Tenere 700 for the Malaysia market, priced at RM69,988 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The preview took place at the Yamaha GEN BLU Carnival at Stadium Likas, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Bookings for the Tenere 700 – in Malaysia as a CKD unit – are are being taken now at all authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) Big Bike dealers. Delivery of the Tenere 700 for Malaysian buyers is slated for year’s end.

The Malaysian price for the Tenere 700 compares against Malaysia’s ASEAN neighbours Thailand and the Philippines with pricing set at RM58,394 and RM51,912 in 2021, respectively. The Tenere 700 was initially slated for introduction to Malaysia in 2022.

Carrying Yamaha’s Crossplane 2 liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 689 cc, the Tenere 700 produces 72.4 hp at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Fed by EFI, the Tenere 700 gets power to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

The 2023 version of the Tenere 700 gets a TFT-LCD screen along with a full suite of riding aids oriented towards off-road use, including switchable ABS. Wheel sizing is also biased to dirt riding with a 21-inch wheel wearing 90/90 rubber and a 150/70 tyre on an 18-inch wheel at the rear.

Further pushing the Tenere 700 towards the dual-purpose market is the long travel suspension,43 mm diameter upside-down front forks with 210 mm of travel and 200 mm travel adjustable monoshock at the back. For those riders wanting a more touring oriented off-road rig, Yamaha has the Tracer 9 GT in Malaysia, identically priced to the Tenere 700 at RM69,988.

The Tenere 700 weighs in at 205 kg and fuel is carried in a 16-litre tank which gives a claimed 350 km range. A double-cradle tubular steel frame ties everything together and seat height places the rider 880 mm off the ground.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.