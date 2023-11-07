Toyota reaches global production of 300 million cars – Corolla most produced model at 53.399 million units

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / November 7 2023 3:21 pm

Toyota announced today it has reached a cumulative global production total of 300 million cars, which includes production numbers for the month of September 2023. According to the Japanese carmaker, this achievement comes after 88 years and two months since the Model G1 truck was produced by the automotive production division of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works (later known as Toyota Industries) in August 1935.

Of the 300 million cars produced by Toyota, 180,52 million units were produced domestically in Japan while 119.6 million cars were produced abroad as of the end of September this year. If you’re wondering which model is produced the most, it is the Corolla with 53.399 million units.

“Kiichiro Toyoda said, ‘Carmaking is something everyone does together.’ I think this number of 300 million stands as proof of all the hard work, every day, of our colleagues at Toyota, our suppliers and dealers, and all the many other stakeholders, as well as all those who came before us,” said Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda.

“This history did not just start when they built the first car. The founding members repeatedly tried and failed, continually building prototypes, and their efforts led to the Toyota of today. Toyota has faced danger time and again to this point. Each time, what has saved us are the customers who love Toyota cars,” he continued.

“I think the number of cars tells the stories of our customers, and the customers who have chosen Toyota cars to be their partners through their own stories are what allow us to continue making cars to this day. I am grateful from the bottom of my heart. I love cars, too, and we will carry on making cars, one by one and with care, along with all our car-loving colleagues,” Toyoda ended.

Meanwhile, Toyota president Koji Sato said, “I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to the customers who have chosen Toyota cars, and to those who have built each car with heart and soul, as well as to the suppliers and dealers who have delivered them with care, and to all our other stakeholders. I believe that this number of 300 million units could only have been achieved with the unending effort of colleagues across the company, from part and vehicle planning and design, to production, logistics, sales, and service, along with all those working to support each step.”

All our colleagues have overcome countless challenges. Recent years alone have seen natural disasters like the Great East Japan Earthquake, and unpredictable events like fires, or the Covid-19 pandemic, and chip shortages. Every time we faced the danger of being unable to make cars, everyone worked together to restore or adapt production. In the future, we will be sure never to forget all those who have supported our carmaking and give our all to making ever-better cars and bringing smiles to customers’ faces,” Sato added.

