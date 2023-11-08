2024 Suzuki GSX-8R sportsbike revealed at EICMA

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 8 2023 9:06 am

Following the Suzuki GSX-8S is the 2024 Suzuki GSX-8R, which, as the ‘R’ suffix would suggest, is the full-fairing version of Suzuki’s middleweight road bikes. The 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S has a retail price of RM50,800 in the local market and assume if the GSX-8R is brought into Malaysia it would be priced at about RM5,000 to RM7,000 more.

Identically powered to the GSX-8S, the GSX-8R gets a liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 776 cc with DOHC. With a 270-degree crankshaft and primary balancer, the GSX-8R produces 82 hp at 8,500 rpm dan 78 Nm of torque at 6,800 rpm.

Power gets to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and the Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) helps reduce fatigue on long rides and contributes to smoother shifting by reducing lever effort. The Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) provides advanced electronic rider assist systems including three level Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) with four levels including “off”, Ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle System, Bi-directional quickshifter, Suzuki Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist.

Also standard is two-channel ABS with braking done using dual four-piston radial-mount front brake callipers mated with 310 mm diameter brake discs. The rear wheel gets a a 240 mm diameter brake disc stopped by a single-piston pin-slide caliper.

Hitachi Astemo (formerly known as Showa) SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) upside-down forks hold up the front end. At the rear a preload-adjustable Hitachi Astemo mono shock is installed.

With a seat height of 810 mm, the GSX-8R weighs 205 kg and carries 14-litres of fuel in the tank. At launch, there are four colour options for the Suzuki GSM-85 – Metallic Triton Blue, Pearl ignite Yellow, Metallic Mat Sword Silver and Metallic Mat Black No 2.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.