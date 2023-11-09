2023 Maxus eDeliver 3 in Malaysia – 122 PS, 255 Nm, 50.23 kWh battery, 344 km EV range; priced fr RM186k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Maxus / By Gerard Lye / November 9 2023 4:52 pm

Here’s another electric vehicle (EV) that was present at yesterday’s launch of the Maxus MIFA 9. This is the Maxus eDeliver 3, which is the smaller counterpart to the eDeliver 7. Unlike the latter, the eDeliver 3 has already gone on sale in Malaysia and is being used by some companies here.

However, we haven’t been formally introduced to the fully electric van, so here are the details you’ll want to know. For starters, the eDeliver 3 retails for RM185,888 on-the-road without insurance, which includes a three-year, 100,000-km vehicle warranty; seven-year, 160,000-km battery warranty as well as one-year free service (parts and lubricants only).

For the money, you’re getting a van that measures 4,555 mm long, 1,780 mm wide, 1,895 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,910 mm. Meanwhile, the cargo area has a length of 2,180 mm, a maximum width of 1,665 mm (1,220 mm between the wheel arches) and maximum height of 1,330 mm.

This allows for a cargo volume of 4.8 cubic metres, with other important figures being sliding doors that have a height of 1,230 mm and width of 710 mm as well as turning radius of 5.87 metres. The kerb weight (excluding the driver) is 1,425 kg and the payload capacity is 945 kg – the roof has a max load weight of 75 kg.

As for the electric powertrain, the eDeliver 3 has a front-mounted electric motor with peak outputs of 122 PS (121 hp or 90 kW) and 255 Nm. In Eco mode, these figures are reduced to 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 125 Nm to converse power consumption.

The electric motor draws power from a CATL-sourced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 50.23 kWh, which allows for a combined WLTP-rated range of 344 km. With an AC input of 11 kW, the battery can get from a 5-100% state of charge (SOC) in eight hours, or from 20-80% SOC in 45 minutes with a DC fast charger capable of putting out 50 kW.

In terms of standard equipment, the eDeliver 3 comes with manual air-conditioning, 15-inch steel wheels (alloys are optional), automatic halogen headlamps, cruise control, ESC, two airbags, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, a multifunction steering wheel and a seven-inch touchscreen head unit.

