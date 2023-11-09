Maxus eDeliver 7 previewed in Malaysia – commercial EV van; 204 PS, up to 370 km range; Q1 2024 launch

Posted in Cars, Local News, Maxus / By Gerard Lye / November 9 2023 11:59 am

In addition to the Maxus T90 EV, another electric vehicle (EV) that was previewed at yesterday’s MIFA 9 MPV launch was the eDeliver 7 van. Weststar Maxus isn’t providing much in the way of details for now, but we’re told that a local market introduction could happen as soon as the first quarter of next year.

Referring to specifications in the United Kingdom where the eDeliver 7 has already been launched, the van features a battery with an energy capacity of 77 kWh that is good for a combined WLTP-rated range of 318 km. There’s also an 88-kWh option that offers 370 km, but the range will differ depending on the chosen body style, with long-wheelbase and high-roof configurations available – the one pictured is the standard-wheelbase, normal-roof version.

Both batteries power an electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 330 Nm of torque that enables a 0-100 km/h time of 11.4 or 11.5 seconds – applicable for the standard-wheelbase, normal-roof version. In the Normal and Power drive modes, the top speed is 120 km/h, while it is reduced to 90 km/h in Eco mode.

For charging, the eDeliver 7 supports a max AC input of 11 kW, with a 5-100% state of charge (SOC) achieved in eight hours (77 kWh) or 9.3 hours (88 kWh). There’s also DC fast charging at 90 kW, which gets the battery from a 20-80% SOC in just 43 minutes.

Given this is a commercial van, cargo volume is important to businesses that require such vehicles, and the eDeliver 7 offers 5.9 cubic metres of space in the back. The cargo area itself has a maximum length of 2,547 mm, width of 1,800 mm (1,390 mm between the wheel arches) and height of 1,328 mm, while the sliding doors have a height of 1,200 mm and width of 990 mm.

As for overall dimensions, the EV measures 4,998 mm long, 2,030 mm wide, 1,990 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 3,000 mm. Other key figures include 150 mm of ground clearance, a turning radius of 6.05 metres, 1,200 kg of payload capacity and a curb vehicle weight of 2,300 kg.

Available equipment for the eDeliver 7 includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and start, manual air-conditioning, automatic LED headlamps with DRLs, front and rear fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, ESP, brake assist, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitor.

In the UK, the eDeliver 7 comes standard with blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, emergency lane keeping assist, auto high beam, speed limit info, driver monitoring and even adaptive cruise control with stop and go.

We’ve seen quite a number of fully electric vans introduced or previewed in Malaysia already, and the eDeliver 7 could be the next to join the market when Weststar Maxus puts it on sale. If you’re a fleet operator or business proprietor, would you consider ordering this EV?

