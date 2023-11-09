Maxus T90 EV previewed in Malaysia – electric pick-up with 330 km range; late 2023 launch; from RM220k est

Posted in Cars, Local News, Maxus / By Gerard Lye / November 9 2023 10:09 am

During yesterday’s launch of the Maxus MIFA 9, Weststar Maxus also took the opportunity to preview a fully electric pick-up truck, the Maxus T90 EV. No official pricing or specifications for now, but we’re told to expect an official introduction later this year or in the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, only one variant will be offered with specifications that are close to Australia (the model is known as the LDV eT60 there) and the United Kingdom, so we’ll refer to the latter in this post. The company also revealed the T90 EV has concluded road tests and certification, so there’s only the matter of pricing to deal with. On that matter, it is estimated to retail for between RM220k and RM260k.

In terms of dimensions, the T90 EV is about the size of most double-cab pick-up trucks, measuring in at 5,365 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,809 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 3,155 mm. As for the cargo box at the back, it is 1,485 mm long, 1,510 mm wide and 530 mm tall.

Ventilated disc brakes are used front and rear, and the T90 EV comes with double wishbones at the front and leaf springs at the rear. Other relevant details include a kerb vehicle weight of 3,300 kg, payload capacity of 1,000 kg, 550 mm of wading depth, 187 mm of ground clearance, 27 degrees of approach angle and 24 degrees of departure angle.

Design-wise, the T90 EV appears similar to the regular diesel-powered T90, which is SAIC Maxus’ flagship pick-up truck. At the front, there’s a large chrome grille and two-tier headlamps (the upper portion being the LED DRLs), with other notable cues being side running boards, a sports bar and large body cladding across the tailgate.

Inside, you’ll find a rather simple dashboard layout that features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-info screen set in between digital meters in the instrument cluster and a rotary gear selector.

Other items in the kit list include faux leather set upholstery, manual air-conditioning (with pollen filter), a conventional handbrake, selectable drive modes (Power and Eco), hill descent control, a 220-volt/150-watt AC three-pin power plug, halogen headlamps, LED taillights, rear fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a reverse camera, six airbags, rear parking sensors, ESP, brake assist and hill start assist.

Meanwhile, the electric powertrain of the T90 EV consists of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 88.55 kWh, which is good for a combined WLTP-rated range of 330 km. For charging, the pick-up supports a max AC input of 11 kW, with a 5-100% state of charge (SOC) reached in nine hours.

There’s also DC fast charging at a peak of 80 kW that gets the battery from 20-80% SOC in approximately 45 minutes. The battery powers a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) and 310 Nm of torque.

Given these specifications, what are your thoughts on the T90 EV? Would you pick it over conventional fossil fuel-powered pick-up trucks? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

