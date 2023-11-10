Proton S90 design proposal by Saharudin Design – next-gen Perdana imagined as radical four-door coupe

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / November 10 2023 3:37 pm

The Proton Perdana has been absent from the carmaker’s line-up for a few years now, but what if it made a return and looked like this? The car you see here is labelled the Perdana S90 and was digitally sketched (with some AI help) by Saharudin Design, which also envisioned a next-generation Exora recently.

Compared to the second-generation Perdana that was based on the eighth-generation Honda Accord, the reborn Perdana (or S90 if we follow Proton’s current alphanumeric naming convention) looks radically striking at first glance.

At the front, we find a lighting signature reminiscent of the hammerhead design seen on recent Toyota models like the Prius and Crown Sport, with C-shaped elements that are connected by light bars meeting at the central Proton logo.

There’s also a vented bonnet and a busy lower apron, the latter with angled air curtains and an upswept trim piece for the lower intake. Meanwhile, the sculpted sides are complemented by strong haunches, prominent side skirts, massive wheels and low-profile side mirrors.

You’ll also notice the coupe-like roofline and small side windows with angled B-pillars, along with large doors that have discreet door handles just below the window line. However, this changes from the rear three quarter perspective, as the general shape of the four-door appears more cab forward, the window line looks altered and the B-pillars become more upright.

In any case, the rear end is reminiscent of the pre-facelift eighth-generation Sonata, albeit with an inverted taillight arch that gains trim extensions. Further down, is a recessed trapezoidal section that accommodates the number plate, a U-shaped metallic trim piece and the exhaust finishers.

Going through these renderings, what do you think of this next-generation Perdana/S90 by Saharudin Design? Is it appealing to you or are there some things you would change? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

