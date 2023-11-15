Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 15 2023 6:51 pm

Take note, those who use Jalan Ampang during peak hours. DBKL has announced a lane closure and contraflow starting from today, November 15. The hours are from 6am to 9am in the morning and from 4.30pm to 7.30pm in the evening.

The exact stretch on Jalan Ampang is from the Jalan Tun Razak intersection all the way to the Jalan Ru junction. See the map above to get a clearer picture.

The reason for this lane closure/contraflow move is to form a bus lane on the leftmost lane, which in turn promotes public transport usage and reduces the amount of cars on the road.

At the same time, Jalan Genting Klang will also have a dedicated lane for buses and taxis. It starts from today, and the effective hours are from 6am to 8pm. The stretch involved is from the Jalan Tumbuhan junction all the way to Bulatan Pahang, both directions. Motorists, remember this and drive safe.

