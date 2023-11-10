Rapid KL dedicated bus lane on Jalan Ampang to also operate during evening peak hours from November 15

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 10 2023 1:14 pm

Rapid KL has announced that the operational hours for its dedicated bus lane on Jalan Ampang is being expanded, with the special lane now set to run during evening peak hours starting from November 15.

When trials began in July, it was announced that the dedicated bus lane – which covers a three km stretch from the Risda building to the Jalan Tun Razak intersection – would be in place during the 6 am to 9 am peak hours on weekdays, with plans to extend it to evening peak hours at some point.

Now, the special bus lane will also operate from 4.30 pm to 7 pm from Monday to Friday, with the exception of public holidays. When announced in July, it was indicated that 36 buses would be utilised for the service, being made up of double-decker buses for Route 300 and DS01 as well as nine single-deck buses for Route 303.

Originally, the dedicated bus lane, which cuts travel time for commuters through Jalan Ampang by 10 minutes, targeted 30,000 users utilising the service daily, but this should likely increase with the new evening schedule

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.