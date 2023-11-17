DHL Express Malaysia adds 51 EVs to delivery range – CAM EA4 and Foton iBlue vans, Blueshark R1 scooter

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 17 2023 10:08 am

DHL Express has added a total of 51 electric vehicles (EVs) to its delivery fleet in Malaysia, reaffirming its commitment to clean mobility. Of the total, 44 are vans and seven are e-bikes. DHL was the first in the country to deploy EVs for logistics use in October 2022.

DHL says that its newly-acquired Blueshark R1 electric scooters enhance the pick-up and delivery of documents and small shipments as well as provide ad-hoc despatch support for government correspondence. Couriers will start using the R1s in the Klang Valley, Penang, Melaka and Ipoh.

The R1 has a 2.88 kWh dual-battery that enables 110 km of range in the NEDC cycle, from 3.5 hours of charging. With an estimated 90% lower annual CO2e output over conventional 150cc petrol engines, the Blueshark R1 is an effective solution for emission-free transport of lighter payloads in urban road conditions. More on the RM7,190 R1 here.

Today’s announcement also sees the number of e-vans in operation jump from 10 to 54, extending coverage to other states nationwide beyond Selangor, KL, Penang and Johor. It is expected that the further roll-out of the CAM EA4 and Foton iBlue to complement the existing group of CAM EC35 vans will lead to a 74% reduction in total fuel costs and 63.5% increase in carbon efficiency compared to the ICE vans being replaced, DHL says.

Plans are in place to transition 23% of all last-mile delivery vehicles in Malaysia to electric by the end of 2024. This would position DHL Express Malaysia squarely on track to achieve the groupwide target of a 60% electric fleet by 2030.

“In facilitating global trade and supply chains, we believe it should not come at the expense of the environment. As industries continue to transform in the direction of sustainability, we remain focused on leveraging green technologies towards climate-neutral operations. Expanding our EV network marks another significant step in our journey to be net-zero carbon by 2050,” said Julian Neo, MD of DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei.

