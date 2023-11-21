Proton S70 rendered as a hatchback by Theophilus Chin – a welcomed successor to the Suprima S?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / November 21 2023 10:51 am

The Proton S70 is due to be launched before 2023 comes to a close, and if you want to know more about the C-segment sedan, head on over here for all the details that you need to know – our first impressions can be found there too.

The S70 is regarded as the successor to the Preve, which had a hatchback sibling in the form of the Suprima S. Now, what if the S70 also had a hatchback version? What would it be called? More importantly, what would it look like?

Well, rendering wiz Theophilus Chin has done the work by grafting on the rear end of a Skoda Fabia to the S70 to create these renders of what he thinks a hatchback version of the S70 would look like.

Apart from a reduced boot space as well as revised roofline and window line, the ‘S70 Hatchback’ also gets taillights designed to mimic those on the sedan, albeit larger vertically to suit the body style. The hatchback also loses the sedan’s diffuser-like element in the rear lower apron in favour of a simple black trim panel that also integrates the reflectors.

It is unlikely we’ll get a hatchback version of the S70 considering the fourth-generation Emgrand, which the sedan is based on, isn’t offered as a hatchback. In any case, what do you think of Theo’s imagining of such a model as a replacement for the Suprima S?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.