CAM EA4 electric van – up to 1,450 kg payload, 136 PS/320 Nm; 86.1 kWh battery with up to 400 km range

Posted in Cars, Dongfeng, Local News / By Mick Chan / November 23 2023 10:52 am

CAM Malaysia has launched its second battery-electric van for the Malaysian market, the CAM EA4 panel van that comes after the CAM EC35 that was launched in January 2022. In Malaysia, the CAM EA4 is priced at RM215,800.

The CAM EA4 is the larger stablemate to the EC35, and is essentially the BEV version of the CAM Placer-X A4. Two versions of the EA4 are offered; a panel van and a 12-seater window van. Both have almost similar dimensions save for height, with the window van being 100 mm taller; both measure 4,840 mm long and 1,880 mm wide, with the panel van 1,980 mm tall whereas the window van is 2,080 mm tall; the panel van has a cargo capacity of 7.3 cubic metres, and a maximum payload of 1,450 kg.

According to CAM Malaysia, the EA4 EV panel van offers the longest battery range at up to 400 km on the NEDC testing standard, when specified with the 86.1 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery; there is also a 60.1 kWh battery in the range.

Its battery takes one hour for fast charging from 30% to 80% at an unspecified rating, or from 20% to 100% in 1.5 hours. When using the onboard 6.6 kW AC charger, a 20% to full charge takes 11 hours. A 22 kW onboard AC charger can be specified as an option.

Powertrain for the EA4 electric van is by a single rear-mounted motor that outputs 136 PS and 320 Nm of torque, enabling a top speed limited to 100 km/h. In terms of chassis, both versions get a double wishbone front suspension and a leaf spring setup at the rear. Power steering is hydraulic, with disc brakes on the front axle and drum brakes on the rear axle. Wheels are 16-inch units in 215/70R16C tyres.

For infotainment, the EA4 comes with a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with connectivity for USB, auxiliary audio and Bluetooth. Safety features include ESP, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS and EBD, and seat belt reminders for all seats, while conveniences include a reversing camera and parking sensors. Passive safety is by front, side, and curtain airbags.

In Malaysia, the CAM EA4 is sold with a six-year, 200,000 km warranty.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.