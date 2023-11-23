TRX tunnel to open on November 29, expected to reduce traffic into the city by 30% – works minister

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 23 2023 12:20 pm

The Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) underground tunnel is set to open to the public on November 29, and the five km-long vehicular roadway – as part of the Jalan Tun Razak traffic dispersal project – is expected to reduce traffic into the city by 30%, according to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the tunnel, which links TRX to a network of 12 major roads and highways including Jalan Sultan Ismail and Maju Expressway (MEX) and provides a direct connection to Jalan Tun Razak and the Smart Tunnel, will form a loop system and provide easy access to and from major thoroughfares to the various point within the TRX integrated development.

“Therefore, vehicles heading to TRX will not add to the current volume of traffic on the surrounding roads. They can drive through the tunnel and get directly into the TRX underground parking,” he said after a working visit to the development yesterday.

The TRX tunnel, built by Gadang Engineering and WCT, consists of two levels dedicated for vehicles and an additional level exclusively for utility services. Waze Beacons have been installed in the tunnel network to ensure uninterrupted navigation for motorists. The road network system is supported by the Tun Razak Exchange MRT station, which provides an interchange for both the Kajang and Putrajaya MRT lines.

Nanta said the completion of the road infrastructure would support TRX’s aim of becoming the country’s dedicated financial centre.

“For a national project of this scale at a prime city location, TRX has carried out a lot of strategic plannting to facilitate access for both public transport commuters as well as private vehicle users. It aligns with the government’s commitment to make TRX an international business and social destination,” he said.

“The TRX development will provide a significant boost to the surrounding local economy,” he added. The opening of the TRX tunnel on November 29 will also coincide with the opening of the Exchange TRX mall and the 10-acre roof-top TRX City Park.

