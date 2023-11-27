BMW prices in Malaysia to increase by 1% to 2% from Jan 1, 2024 – MINI service packages up by 0.3 to 0.5%

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News, MINI / By Anthony Lim / November 27 2023 1:53 pm

If you’ve been eyeing a particular BMW or MINI model, you have about a month to get it before it gets a bit more expensive. That’s because BMW Group Malaysia has just announced that it will be updating prices in both of its portfolios from January 1, 2024.

In a statement released earlier today, the company said that “with regard to global inflation rates and rising manufacturing costs, an average price update of approximately 2.3% (inclusive of BSRI) and 0.3% (inclusive of MSRI) will come into effect for a range of BMW and MINI models in Malaysia, respectively from January 1, 2024.”

The company said that to maintain its best-in-segment warranty and maintenance programmes, BMW and MINI Service and Repair Inclusive (BSRI/MSRI) package prices will face this increase effective on the said date, contributing to the overall general price increase.

It added that across the BMW portfolio, buyers can expect an overall price increase of 1% to 2% without BSRI in Malaysia. As yet, no final pricing has been detailed, but we will publish the updated BMW prices when they are available. The 2024 update means it’s a back-to-back increase, because the company also announced a new price list for 2023 in January this year, which saw prices increasing for a number of models.

As for the MINI portfolio, the current line-up of vehicles in Malaysia will not receive a price update, but the 2024 MSRI rate increase will be applied for all MINI models, with an increase ranging from 0.3 to 0.5% expected for this.

Incidentally, the Service and Repair Inclusive term is the company’s previous descriptor for its service (oil change, filter, brake pad replacement etc) and repair programme coverage. It is now known officially as the BMW warranty and service package, providing a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and five-year/100,000 km service in its extended form.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.