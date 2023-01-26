Earlier this month, we reported on the new pricing of BMW models sold in Malaysia for 2023 based on figures obtained from BMW Malaysia’s online configurator. The company has since posted a complete price list on its official website, so here’s a rundown of what’s changed.
Keep in mind that the figures mentioned here are on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of a standard two-year warranty, which is the recommended retail price what we typically highlight. At the time of the January 3 post, we could only source prices with the extended warranty and service package factored in from the configurator. If you want those, the latest price list with them is included here as well.
Notable models that receive a price hike for 2023 include the 218i Gran Coupe M Sport, which now retails for RM217,320, or RM3,630 more than before. Meanwhile, the 530i M Sport is up by RM4,350, while the two M5 variants cost RM450 more than before. Curiously, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the 5 Series – the 530e M Sport – costs RM1,067 less at RM337,120.
The 1 Series (M135i xDrive), 4 Series (430i M Sport), 6 Series (630i GT M Sport) and Z4 (sDrive30i M Sport) are all costlier in the new year, and the same also applies to the M3 Competition that goes up by RM30,130 – new variants with the Pro Package have been introduced. The 8 Series that comes in a sole M850i xDrive MY Edition sees its price drop by RM15,060 to RM1,057,640. The 3 Series facelift was launched this year, so there’s nothing to compare it against from 2022.
Moving on to the brand’s Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs), the X3 range is up by as much as RM7,610, while the X4 and X6 are also costlier. The X5, which is offered as a plug-in hybrid (xDrive45e M Sport), now retails at RM456,620, or RM130 less. On the mention of PHEVs, we finally know how much the XM will retail for, with two variants (Gold Line and Shadow Line) priced equally at RM1,316,450.
As for BMW electric vehicles (EVs), the iX3 retains its price tags of RM307,160 for the Inspiring and RM328,160 for the Impressive as before – both come with the M Sport package as standard. However, pricing of the i4 has gone up by up to RM15,000, while the iX also sees a price hike as much as RM24,000 for the xDrive40 and xDrive40 Sport. The newly introduced xDrive50 Sport variant of the iX already came with 2023 pricing.
You’ll notice some cars are listed for the 2022 model year and see no change to their pricing. These include the 7 Series and X1, which are expected to receive a full model change to the G70 and U11 respectively this year. The X7 is also due for a facelift following the debut of the Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) model in April last year.
