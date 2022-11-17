In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 17 November 2022 1:06 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has introduced the updated G29 BMW Z4, which features minor revisions as part of its life cycle interval refresh. As it was when it made its local debut in 2019, the third-generation drop-top continues on as an sDrive30i M Sport variant.

Exterior changes consist of a new kidney grille. While the outline remains the same, the structure now incorporates new horizontal lines to the mesh design and ditches the chrome/silver trim, lending the car a sportier looking front-end.

Accompanying the new grille design are newly-designed side air intakes as well as M high-gloss Shadowline trim with extended contents. Rounding off the external changes are new 19-inch double-spoke style 799 M bicolour alloy wheels, a size up from the previous 18-inch 798 M units. Elsewhere, the roadster is now fitted with an Adaptive M suspension, which replaces the previous M Sport suspension.

No mechanical changes to the powertrain or drivetrain combo, and so the sDrive30i variant’s 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder continues to offer 255 hp (258 PS) and 400 Nm from 1,550 to 4,400 rpm. Paired with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, the Z4 does the 0-100 km/h run in 5.4 seconds and has a 250 km/h top speed.

As for the interior, the sDrive30i M Sport now features interior trim finishers in Aluminium Meshffect, which takes over from Aluminium Tetragon. Otherwise, it’s all familiar, from the Vernasca leather upholstery to the M Sport seats and an M leather steering wheel.

Standard equipment continues as is, with the kit list including Connected Package Professional, wireless charging, a 12-speaker, 405-watt Harman Kardon sound system and a BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, with its twin 10.25-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment.

Similarly, safety and driver assistance equipment is unchanged. There’s a Driving Assistant package (introduced on the car in a 2020 update), which includes items such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring, and Parking Assistant, which has reversing assist, active Park Distance Control and a rear view camera in its kit bag.

The list of exterior colours available for the car has been revised. The old car had five choices, of which Alpine White, Black Sapphire and San Francisco Red have been retained. These are joined by three new shades, namely Skyscraper Grey, Thundernight Metallic and Portimao Blue.

The interior upholstery continues to be offered in the same three colour scheme options seen previously – black décor with black stitching, Magma Red with black stitching or Cognac with black stitching.

The updated BMW Z4 sDrive30i M Sport is priced at RM508,800, on-the-road without insurance, with BMW Service and Repair Inclusive. Also included with the car is a five-year Unlimited Mileage Warranty and a Free Scheduled Service Programme.

BMW Z4 sDrive30i M Sport, Skyscraper Grey

