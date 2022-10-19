In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 19 October 2022 6:22 pm / 2 comments

The BMW X7 has gained a new variant in Malaysia with the introduction of the xDrive40i M Sport, which joins the existing xDrive40i Design Pure Excellence. This brings the number of variants of the locally-assembled (CKD) flagship BMW SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) to two.

Priced at RM728,800 on-the-road without insurance, the new X7 xDrive40i M Sport costs RM20,000 more than the X7 xDrive40i Design Pure Excellence that sells for RM708,800. Keep in mind that these figures are inclusive of the extended five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and five years of free servicing.

With just the standard two-year, unlimited mileage warranty, the asking price is RM700,840, with no change to the price gap when compared to the Design Pure Excellence, which retails at RM680,840. Available exterior colours are Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Manhattan Metallic, with Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect being an exclusive option for the M Sport variant.

For the premium paid, you’ll get an X7 with a more aggressive appearance thanks to the standard M Aerodynamics package that includes a different front bumper featuring prominent air intakes. Meanwhile, the rear bumper sports more pronounced exhaust finishers set within a black apron with silver trim accents, and the reflectors are moved higher along the sides.

The M Sport variant also comes with Individual exterior line aluminium satin trim in place of chrome pieces as well as a 22-inch Style 758 M alloy wheels. The latter is an inch larger than the 21-inch Style 753 units on the Design Pure Excellence and they are joined by M Sport brakes with blue calipers.

Inside, you’ll find an M Sport leather steering wheel and black Fineline wood trim (with metal effect high-gloss inserts) instead of glossy brown wood. Beyond these changes, the rest of the M Sport variant matches the CKD Design Pure Excellence, with galvanised silver switchgear, glass crystal controls, an Alcantara headliner, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, five-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a Harman Kardon sound system and Vernasca leather upholstery (Cognac, Coffee or Black) being part of the kit list.

Click to enlarge

Other items include Laserlight headlamps, a Sky Lounge illuminated panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, the BMW Display Key, two-axle air suspension with adaptive dampers and Executive Drive Pro active roll stabilisation, rear-wheel steering, the Driving Assistant system (autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot monitoring) adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, Parking Assistant Plus and a 360-degree camera.

Mechanically, the M Sport variant retains the same B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine that is paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system. Outputs remain unchanged too at 340 PS from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 5,200 rpm.

If you don’t like the split headlamp design on the BMW X7 LCI model unveiled in April 2022, you better get this one before the X7 LCI is launched in Malaysia.

GALLERY: 2021 BMW X7 xDrive40i Design Pure Excellence (CKD)

