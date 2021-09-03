In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 September 2021 4:23 pm / 4 comments

In addition to the facelifted G30 BMW 5 Series duo which we have photographed earlier this week, we’ve also done the same for the G12 BMW 740Le facelift, now in M Sport guise. As before, the facelifted iteration of the 7 Series for the Malaysian market is a CKD (locally assembled) model.

At launch in May this year, the 740Le M Sport was priced from RM566,803 on-the-road without insurance, with the SST exemption factored in, and which will be in place until the end of this year. This is with the base two-year warranty offering, and if the five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty with five-year, 100,000 km service package is specified, this increases to RM591,503 on-the-road without insurance.

Powertrain for this electrified 7 Series is the B58B30 turbocharged inline-six 3.0 litre petrol engine, producing 286 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 3,500 rpm on its own. Electric drive comes courtesy of a single motor at 3,170 rpm and 265 Nm of torque from 0 to 2,700 rpm.

Total system output is 394 PS and 600 Nm of torque, and an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and xDrive sends outputs to all four wheels, yielding a 0-100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds and a 250 km/h maximum.

The 740Le M Sport differs from the Pure Excellence version introduced for our market two years ago, bringing a sportier exterior kit to the flagship sedan courtesy of the M Sport aerodynamic package.

This features a more aggressive front bumper, larger air intakes and M Sport-specific kidney grille, M badging, M sport rear bumper and exhaust trim. Wheels continue to measure 19 inches in diameter, but are of a different double-spoke Style 647 M design on 245/45 tyres in front and 275/40 tyres at the back.

The M Sport theme continues inside, where you’ll find an M steering wheel, Fineline Black wood trim and headlining in Alcantara Anthracite. M door sill trim items remind you that this is the sportier of the available 7 Series variants. These are added to Nappa leather upholstery, Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting and electrically powered sunshades.

Infotainment on offer includes Live Cockpit Professional and a head-up display, gesture control, BMW Connected Package Professional and BMW Navigation System Professional. Audio is by a Harmon Kardon surround sound system while dual 10-inch monitors provide rear seat entertainment, and a Comfort Access boot joins the list of conveniences.

Safety kit is comprised of six airbags (front, side and head/curtain for front and rear occupants), while the Driving Assistance Professional pack that includes active cruise control with stop and go function, lane departure warning, lane change assistant and warning, front collision warning with brake intervention (AEB) and lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection.

This kit includes the Parking Assistant Plus pack that was introduced last year on the 740Le in Pure Excellence trim, which upgraded the rear camera to support Surround View.

Four exterior colours are available for the facelifted G12 BMW 740Le xDrive M Sport, the palette comprising Bernina Grey with Amber effect, Donington Grey and Carbon Black Metallic, plus Mineral White as specified on the car photgraphed here.