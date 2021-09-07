In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 7 September 2021 11:32 am / 0 comments

Despite the various lockdowns over the past year, we’ve seen several launches from BMW on our shores, but none are more controversial than the new G22 4 Series. We were present for the big-nostrilled two-door coupé’s local debut back in February, but now that customer units are entering showrooms, we decided to take a second look with a new live gallery of the sole 430i M Sport variant.

Since the launch, the price has gone down quite a fair bit, although not because the car itself is actually any cheaper. Originally, the 430i was not eligible for the sales and service tax (SST) rebate, because customer deliveries were only slated to begin after the original expiry of the rebate on June 30. Now that the deadline has been extended to the end of the year, the price has dropped from RM405,680 to RM390,033.

As usual, this figure is on-the-road without insurance and includes the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; with a five-year warranty and service package, the 430i goes for RM403,153. The car you see here is also fitted with a RM36,000 Innovation Package which adds several must-have features, bumping the price up to RM426,033 (or RM439,153 with the five-year warranty and service pack).

For that kind of money, you get the ubiquitous B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 258 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,550 and 4,400 rpm. With an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, the 430i gets from zero to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and is capable of a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.6 litres per 100 km.

On the outside, the 4 Series continues to feature the traditional BMW coupé design cues (although the C-pillar Hofmeister kink has been watered down somewhat), with a long bonnet, short tail, subtly blistered fenders and L-shaped taillights. The main point of the aforementioned controversy, however, is the huge full-height double kidney grille, which has truly polarised opinions.

The bucktoothed opening is finished in chrome with matte aluminium inserts as part of the 430i’s M Sport package, which also adds an aggressive front bumper (with a U-shaped air intake “smile” underneath the grille, which I’m personally not a fan of), blue M Sport brakes, fake rear vents and a grey diffuser-like rear bumper insert. Completing the look are 19-inch double-spoke style 797 M two-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the 4 Series takes after the G20 3 Series, sporting a similar dashboard with a freestanding centre touchscreen, angular hexagonal design details and ergonomic clustered controls. Here, the M Sport pack throws in a thicker three-spoke steering wheel, sports seats, alloy pedals and black headlining.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights with U-shaped daytime running lights, LED fog lights, keyless entry, push-button start, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, triple-zone auto climate control, an 11-colour ambient lighting system, park assist with reversing assist, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a reverse camera and a hands-free opening (non-powered) bootlid.

The Innovation Package adds Laserlight headlights (with three-dimensional hexagonal daytime running lights and blue accents), adaptive high beam, a Sensatec faux leather-wrapped dashboard, a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system and the Connected Package Professional with remote vehicular functions, cloud-based navigation and a concierge service. You also get real Vernasca leather upholstery as part of the pack – without it, the seats are covered in fabric and Sensatec, so do be warned.

Safety-wise, the 430i comes as standard with the Driving Assistant package, incorporating autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. Six airbags, stability control and rear ISOFIX child seat anchors are also part of the specification.

The standard colours for the 430i are solid Alpine White and metallic Arctic Race Blue, Portimao Blue and Black Sapphire, with the fabric seats in black. Specify the Innovation Package and you get a choice of Cognac, Tacora Red and Black for the Vernasca leather upholstery.