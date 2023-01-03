In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 January 2023 2:24 pm / 16 comments

BMW Malaysia has updated the pricing of its models for 2023 on its online configurator, with multiple increases of varying amounts. For now, we only have on-the-road figures with the extended warranty and service packages factored in, but we’ll update this space once we have the updated price list that includes just the standard two-year warranty.

Let’s start with what remains unchanged. All variants of the G20 3 Series maintain the same prices as 2022, which isn’t surprising given the facelifted model is expected to be launched this year. The same is also true of the F48 X1 range, which is expected to be replaced by the U11 X1 that made its global debut last year.

Other models that see no change to their pricing include the all-electric iX3, which was already revised last April and likely got another price bump after then to the current figures of RM322,800 for the Inspiring and RM343,800 for the top-spec Impressive.

Last but not least, the M850i xDrive MY Edition launched last September keeps its RM1,102,800 price tag. As for the M3 and M4 line-up, there’s no new pricing listed on the configurator, with customers being directed to a reservation page instead.

Every other BMW model sees a price hike of between RM2,583 and RM24,000, and we start with the popular 218i Gran Coupe M Sport that now costs RM7,000 more at RM235,800. The G30 5 Series range is also costlier by RM2,583 for the 530e M Sport plug-in hybrid and RM8,000 for the 530i M Sport, while the M5 and M5 Competition are both up by RM5,000.

Moving on, the 630i Gran Turismo M Sport now retails at RM442,800 (+RM12,000), the 740Le xDrive M Sport at RM642,800 (+RM9,000), the M135i xDrive at RM379,800 (+RM4,000) and the Z4 sDrive30i M Sport at RM508,800 (+RM16,000).

As for BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicles, the X3 range is now costlier by up to RM14,000, the X4 xDrive30i M Sport now costs RM417,800 (+RM19,000), the X5 xDrive45e M Sport PHEV is now RM491,800 (+RM11,000) and the X6 xDrive40i M Sport is now RM748,800 (+RM12,000). Both versions of the X7 xDrive40i – Pure Excellence and M Sport – are up by RM16,000.

In terms of electric vehicles, the iX xDrive50 was added to the line-up only recently and joins the existing xDrive40 and xDrive40 Sport that have had their prices raised by at least RM22,000 to RM403,800 and RM447,800 respectively. The i4 range is also more expensive, with the eDrive40 M Sport now retailing at RM399,800 (+RM10,000) and the performance-focused M50 at RM445,800 (+RM15,000).