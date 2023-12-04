Shell Malaysia announces EV HPC hub in Genting Highlands – four 360 kW DC bays, six 22 kW AC bays

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 4 2023 5:48 pm

Shell Malaysia has announced its plans for a high-performance charging (HPC) hub to be set up in Resorts World Genting in Genting Highlands, Pahang for operation by early next year.

Set up in partnership with Porsche Malaysia and Genting Malaysia Berhad, the HPC hub in Resorts World Genting will be the latest in the Shell Recharge network of 136 charging points in cities and along highways in Peninsular Malaysia, says Shell Malaysia.

This charging hub in Resorts World Genting will feature 10 bays, consisting on four 360 kW DC bays and six 22 kW AC bays, and these will be equipped with CCS2 and Type 2 connectors, respectively.

The 360 kW DC bays will be priced with a RM10 confirmation fee and a rate of RM2.80 per kWh. Idle charges are FOC for the first 15 minutes, and every 15 minutes thereafter will be charged RM10. The 360 kW DC chargers are capped to a maximum of RM400 per charge session.

For the 22 kW AC charging bays, the confirmation fee is RM8, followed by a rate of RM1.30 per kWh. Idle charges are FOC for the first 15 minutes – as with the DC bays – while at the AC bays, every 30 minutes thereafter will be charged RM2. The 22 kW AC chargers are capped to a maximum of RM200 per charge session.

“With the addition of 10 charging bays at the hilltop of Resorts World Genting, we continue to make headway towards a continued commitment of enabling a net-zero transport solution in Malaysia,” said Shell Mobility general manager Seow Lee Ming.

Shell Malaysia has also announced updated pricing for its existing 180 kW HPC locations, which will take effect from December 15, following the ParkEasy announcement of the switch to kWh-based pricing for its Shell Recharge AC chargers.

At the Shell Recharge 180 kW charging points, the confirmation fee is RM5, and a rate of RM2.20 per kWh will apply. Idle charges are FOC for the first 15 minutes, and will be RM8 for every 15 minutes thereafter.

For a limited time, ParkEasy is offering a credit bundle offer for its ParkEasy Plus package in conjunction with Shell Recharge, for use at the Resorts World Genting HPC. The offer is from December 15, 2023 to February 15, 2024, where a bundle priced at RM600 brings a one-year validity and bonus credit of 120 points, for total charging credit of RM720 in this bundle.

When purchased in this period, the ParkEasy Plus bundle offer also offers 10% cashback on AC charging transactions, and a 15% discount on HPC transactions. Both cashback and discount are valid at Shell Recharge locations only, and the offer is non-renewable.

“Our partnership with Shell Recharge is a testament to our commitment to enabling long-distance, cross-border travel in an EV, connecting three countries – Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore,” said Sime Darby Auto Performance CEO Christopher Hunter, representing Porsche Malaysia.

“With the rapid adoption of EV cars in Malaysia and across the region, this will help promote sustainable tourism and provide convenience to our visitors up at Resorts World Genting,” said Genting Malaysia Berhad senior VP of real estate development and projects Gary Chen Wing Kong.

