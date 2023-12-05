Highway toll concessionaires in Malaysia protest direct awarding of MLFF project to private company

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 5 2023 12:59 pm

A total of 32 highway toll concessionaires in Malaysia have protested the government’s move to directly award multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) project, Free Malaysia Today reports.

Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, FMT says that the Malaysian government has signed an “appointment agreement” with KJS-SEP Synergy, a company linked to YTL Corporation, for the project valued at RM3.46 billion without consulting the highway concessionaires who will eventually foot the bill.

The Association of Highway Concessionaires Malaysia (PSKLM) has sent a letter of objection to the works ministry, and claim that the move violates their individual agreements with the government, according to the sources. PSKLM is seeking legal advice on the matter, as the government has offered KJS-SEP Synergy a 20-year concession.

The association adds that, in offering a concession to a third party over their existing concessions, the new offer is against the existing agreements.

“The ministry is putting up another paper any time soon to conclude the appointment without consent from the concessionaires. Neither were they given any details on the terms of the appointment. In the absence of those details, it is unfair for the government to do this without our consent as parties with live contracts,” a source was quoted by FMT as saying.

Separately, PSKLM had sent an official letter signed by all 18 companies representing the concessionaires, with an executive summary of how its new award would work against them and the government, according to another source informing FMT.

The main concerns are of the project’s estimated cost of RM3.46 billion, which PSKLM claims can be reduced by 30% is the individual companies are allowed to build and implement the MLFF system by themselves. The awarding of the project “smacks of a major monopoly”, according to one of the sources, which claims the total toll revenue annually is about RM6 billion.

Toll fare leakage – such as from toll evasion – is currently 0.01%, according to a source, who questions the ability of a third-party collection in sustaining the low rate of leakage with a barrierless system

“After the implementation, the company will recover its implementation cost with an annual payment of between RM650 million and RM800 million by concessionaires,” it said, adding that the company has no experience in the industry, and that the cost competition “is questionable as there has been no cost-benefit analysis”.

In addition, the source adds that current toll operations and their validation process by concession companies will be taken over by KJS-SEP, with potential integrity issues in terms of traffic and toll revenue as the process would be controlled by a single company “without checks and balances”.

In October, The Edge Malaysia reported that a private sector proposal for MLFF implementation was met with lukewarm response.

