Elevate your driving experience with the Wheelcorp Premium Year-End Sales Extravaganza

For those contemplating the acquisition of a new BMW or MINI, now is the opportune moment to explore the grand Year-End Sales Extravaganza at Wheelcorp Premium! Mark your calendars for this significant event, taking place at Wheelcorp Premium Setia Alam on December 9 and 10, from 10am to 6pm.

Enthusiasts of BMW, Wheelcorp Premium presents extraordinary discounts across the complete lineup of BMW models in Malaysia. Additionally, every purchase comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, inclusive of complimentary scheduled service*, ensuring a worry-free ownership experience.

Unlock substantial savings with cash rebates of up to RM45,000*, and energise your drive with a complimentary Wallbox* for added convenience. Cruise in unparalleled style with exclusive corporate rates of up to 8%*.

Should you prefer British marques, get ready for an exhilarating MINI escapade and immerse yourself in the laughter-inducing experience of a MINI test drive guaranteed to add a touch of humour to your day! Reveal substantial savings through cash rebates of up to RM20,000*.

Enhance the vitality of your driving experience with a complimentary Wallbox*. Drive in refined style with exclusive corporate rates of up to 8%*. Experience an added layer of delight with 6 months of installments, free of charge*.

For further inquiries or to secure your spot, kindly send a message via WhatsApp at this link, here. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity!

*terms and condtions apply.