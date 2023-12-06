RON97 petrol price December 2023 week two update – price of premium fuel unchanged, at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / December 6 2023 6:15 pm

It’s Wednesday, which brings the time for another weekly fuel price update here in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of December 7 to December 13, 2023.

More of the same continues. There is, once again no change to the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, which means the premium grade of fuel continues to be priced at RM3.47 per litre, or the same as last week. No change either, therefore, for RON 95, which continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Similarly diesel fuels stay where they are, price-wise, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre as before, and the Euro 5 B7 blend also stays unchanged at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 13, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 49th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format in Malaysia, and the 256th in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

