RON97 petrol price December 2023 week one update – price of premium fuel unchanged, at RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / November 29 2023 5:17 pm

It is Wednesday today, which means it is now time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of November 30 to December 6, 2023.

As with the week that has been, there is once again no change in the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, which means this grade of premium petrol continues to be priced at RM3.47 per litre, or the same as last week. The same applies to RON 95 petrol, which continues unchanged from its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

No change either in the prices of diesel fuels, with the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend also remains at its 20 sen margin above that, at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, December 6, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 48th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format in Malaysia, and the 255th in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.