RON97 petrol price November 2023 week four update – price of premium petrol unchanged, RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / November 22 2023 5:23 pm

It is Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of November 23 to 29.

As with the previous week, there is no change in the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, which means the premium grade of petrol remains at RM3.47 per litre, the same as its price has been last week. Similarly, RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

The retail prices of diesel fuels also remain unchanged, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing to be priced at RM2.15 per litre, with the Euro 5 B7 blend staying put at the 20 sen margin above that, at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 29, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 47th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format in Malaysia, and the 254th in total since it was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

