RON97 petrol price November 2023 week 3 update – price of premium fuel still unchanged, RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / November 15 2023 5:15 pm

It’s Wednesday, which mean it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has now announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of November 16 to 22.

The status quo remains – there continues to be no change in the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, and so the price of the premium grade of petrol stays at RM3.47 per litre, again, the same as it has been last week. Following suit, RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

No change either in the retail prices of diesel fuels, as the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue at RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel stays at the 20 sen margin above that at RM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 22, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 46th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format in Malaysia, and the 253rd in total since the format’s introduction at the start of 2019.

