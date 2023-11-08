RON97 petrol price November 2023 week two update – price of premium fuel unchanged, still RM3.47 per litre

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / November 8 2023 5:35 pm

With each Wednesday comes the time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, and the ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of November 9 to November 15.

As it has been, there is once again no change to the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, which means pricing for the premium grade of petrol continues to be priced at RM3.47 per litre, or the same as it was last week. Meanwhile RON 95 petrol continues at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

There is also no change in the prices of diesel fuels, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre, while the Euro 5 B7 blend continues at the 20 sen gap above, at RMM2.35 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 15, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 45th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 252nd in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.

