Total number of registered vehicles in Malaysia now at 36.3 million units, nearly 24 million still active – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / December 7 2023 10:56 am

The number of vehicles registered in Malaysia has now reached 36.3 million units as of October, making for a significant jump from the last time figures were reported. In June last year, it was stated that the country had 33.3 million registered motorised vehicles, with an increase of a million units annually since 2019.

The latest numbers were revealed by transport minister Anthony Loke, who also gave a breakdown of the types of vehicles registered. He said that cars made up the highest number at 17,244,978 units, followed by motorcycles at 16,773,112 units, and vehicles to transport goods at 1,429,403 units.

Additionally, 84,745 taxis were registered, as well as 64,021 buses and 30,318 rental cars, with 736,410 other vehicles that did not fit in any of the categories also on the list, as the New Straits Times reports.

It was again highlighted that the total number of registered vehicles in Malaysia has exceeded the country’s population, which as of last year stood at 32.4 million. However, this doesn’t mean that the actual number of vehicles on public roads was higher than the population at present.

This is because the total number of registered vehicles is that administered over nearly eight decades. In November 2021, then road transport department (JPJ) director-general Zailani Hashim stated that the department had registered 33.05 million vehicles in the past 75 years since it was incorporated on April 1, 1946 as the registrar and inspector of motor vehicles (RIMV).

But just how many vehicles are actually running at this point? Quite a lot, actually. Loke revealed that of the total, 23,822,322 vehicles still have active motor vehicle licenses or road taxes; while 12,540,664 vehicles were inactive without any road tax.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that all the vehicles without a valid road tax are off the road completely, as shown by the more than 17,000 vehicles caught running without road tax during a recent 14-day operation carried out by JPJ.

So, about 24 million active registered vehicles to around 32 million people. Not quite more vehicles than people, but still plenty to go by, don’t you think?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.